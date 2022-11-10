Timberlake propels Towson to 67-55 victory over UMass

AMHERST, Mass. — Nicolas Timberlake’s 27 points helped Towson defeat Massachusetts 67-55 on Thursday night.
Matt Cross led the way for the Minutemen (1-1) with 13 points. UMass also got 13 points from Isaac Kante. Wildens Leveque also recorded eight points and seven rebounds.
Towson was outscored by UMass in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Timberlake led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Towson’s next game is Sunday against Pennsylvania on the road. UMass plays Colorado on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.