Timberlake's 26 lead Towson over N.C. A&T 87-75

TOWSON, Md. — Nicolas Timberlake scored 26 points as Towson beat N.C. A&T 87-75 on Saturday night.
Duncan Powell finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Aggies (12-17, 7-9). Demetric Horton added 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for N.C. A&T. Kam Woods also had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Towson visits Charleston (SC) while N.C. A&T hosts Delaware.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.