Timme scores 22 as No. 2 Gonzaga beats North Florida 104-63

SPOKANE, Wash. — Player of the year candidate Drew Timme scored 22 points, Julian Strawther added 16, and No. 2 Gonzaga used a big first half run to beat North Florida 104-63 in the season opener Monday.
Carter Hendricksen scored 16 points, Jadyn Parker 13 and Jose Placer 12 for North Florida (0-1), a veteran-laden team from the Atlantic Sun Conference that returned its top four scorers from last season.
The Ospreys took a quick 10-8 lead. Gonzaga replied with a 26-0 run, helped by eight North Florida turnovers, to build a 34-10 lead. North Florida went 0-12 from the field during a drought that lasted more than eight minutes.
Malachi Smith had seven points during the Gonzaga run and finished with 15.
The Bulldogs closed the first half with an 11-2 run, holding North Florida without a field goal for the final 4:30, to take a 53-23 halftime lead.
Gonzaga shot 65% in the first half, led by Timme’s 16 points, while the Osprey shot just 28%. North Florida committed 13 turnovers in the first, which Gonzaga converted into 20 points.
Rasir Bolton hit a pair of 3-pointers as Gonzaga pushed its lead to 71-34 with 15 minutes left in the game. The Osprey did not threaten again.
Gonzaga shot 63% in the game, compared to 36% for North Florida.
BIG PICTURE
North Florida: The Ospreys were picked to finish fifth in the A-SUN coaches’ poll. They finished 11-20 last season, 7-9 in the league. The Ospreys also face No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kentucky this year.
Gonzaga: The Zags largely succeeded in avoiding the rough second half performances that showed up in exhibition games against Tennessee and NAIA Warner Pacific. They have won 18 consecutive regular-season openers.
UP NEXT
North Florida plays at Washington on Friday.
Gonzaga plays Michigan State on an aircraft carrier in San Diego on Friday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25