Timmerman and Bucknell host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (1-4) at Bucknell Bison (4-2) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -8; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Alex Timmerman scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 79-65 victory over the Austin Peay Governors. The Bison are 2-0 on their home court. Bucknell is second in the Patriot shooting 40.3% from deep, led by Ian Motta shooting 69.2% from 3-point range.

The Red Foxes have gone 0-2 away from home. Marist ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bison. Motta is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Bucknell.

Patrick Gardner is averaging 17 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Kam Farris is averaging 8.6 points for Marist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

