Timmerman and Bucknell host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (1-4) at Bucknell Bison (4-2)
The Red Foxes have gone 0-2 away from home. Marist ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bison. Motta is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Bucknell.
Patrick Gardner is averaging 17 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Kam Farris is averaging 8.6 points for Marist.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.