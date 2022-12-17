Tipton leads Bellarmine against Miami (OH) after 25-point outing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (5-6)
The RedHawks are 0-2 on the road. Miami (OH) ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tipton is averaging 10.2 points for the Knights. Curt Hopf is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.
Billy Smith averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 16.1 points and 3.6 assists for Miami (OH).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.