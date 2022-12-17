Tipton leads Bellarmine against Miami (OH) after 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (5-6) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -6.5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Garrett Tipton scored 25 points in Bellarmine’s 69-58 win over the Murray State Racers. The Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Bellarmine ranks fourth in the ASUN with 15.4 assists per game led by Juston Betz averaging 2.9.

The RedHawks are 0-2 on the road. Miami (OH) ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tipton is averaging 10.2 points for the Knights. Curt Hopf is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Billy Smith averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 16.1 points and 3.6 assists for Miami (OH).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

