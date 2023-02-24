Tipton leads Bellarmine against North Florida after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bellarmine Knights (14-16, 9-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-16, 8-9 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -4.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits the North Florida Ospreys after Garrett Tipton scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 63-61 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins. The Ospreys have gone 10-2 in home games. North Florida has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 9-8 in ASUN play. Bellarmine has an 8-14 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Placer averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Carter Hendricksen is shooting 46.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

Advertisement

Tipton is shooting 47.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article