Tipton's 3 beats buzzer, Bellarmine downs E Kentucky 72-71

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Betz had seven rebounds for the Knights (10-12, 5-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ben Johnson scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Tipton recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Michael Moreno finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Colonels (13-9, 6-3). Isaiah Cozart added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. In addition, Tayshawn Comer finished with 10 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article