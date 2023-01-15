Todd-Williams, No. 22 UNC women beat No. 11 NC State 56-47

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Kennedy Todd-Williams scored eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, Destiny Adams scored all of her eight points in the final 4 minutes and the North Carolina women beat 11th-ranked N.C. State 56-47 Sunday.

There were 10 lead changes and six ties through the first three quarters and N.C. State (13-4, 3-3) took a one-point lead before Jakia Brown-Turner made two free throws to open the fourth and make it 34-31. Alexandra Zelaya answered with a jumper before Todd-Williams stole the ball, was fouled as she made a layup and hit the and-1 free throw to give the Tar Heels the lead for good with 9:07 to play.