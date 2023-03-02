Ball State hosts Toledo following Millner's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toledo Rockets (24-6, 15-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (20-10, 11-6 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 32 points in Toledo’s 99-65 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Cardinals have gone 12-1 at home. Ball State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 15-2 against conference opponents. Toledo averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Rayj Dennis with 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sparks is averaging 12.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Dennis is averaging 19 points and 5.8 assists for the Rockets. Millner is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rockets: 10-0, averaging 87.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

