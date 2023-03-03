Millner leads Toledo against Ball State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toledo Rockets (24-6, 15-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (20-10, 11-6 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -4; over/under is 158.5 BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 32 points in Toledo’s 99-65 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Cardinals are 12-1 on their home court. Ball State is second in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 5.4.

The Rockets are 15-2 in MAC play. Toledo leads the MAC scoring 85.7 points per game while shooting 49.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Cardinals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Rayj Dennis is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Rockets. Millner is averaging 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rockets: 10-0, averaging 87.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

