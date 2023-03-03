Dennis scores 32, Toledo defeats Ball State 87-81

Dennis also had seven assists for the Rockets (25-6, 16-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 3 from distance), and added five rebounds. JT Shumate recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. It was the 15th straight victory for the Rockets.