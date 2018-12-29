TOLEDO, Ohio — Jaelen Sanford scored 15 points, Nate Navigato added 14, and Toledo won its 10th straight with a 77-45 victory over Pennsylvania on Saturday, ending the Quakers’ six-game win streak.

Willie Jackson grabbed 16 rebounds and scored eight points, and Luke Knapke had 10 boards and nine points for the Rockets (12-1), who held Pennsylvania to 31-percent shooting.

Navigato’s layup amid an 8-0 run broke open back-and-forth play and Toledo led 30-25 on Marreon Jackson’s jumper with 2:44 left in the first half and 34-27 at halftime. Navigato hit back-to-back 3-pointers amid a 12-4 run for a 48-34 Toledo lead with 14:42 to go and the Rockets won going away.

AJ Brodeur had four steals, blocked three shots, grabbed seven rebounds and scored 19 points for his 1,000th career point for Penn (10-3), becoming the 41st player in program history to hit the milestone. Bryce Washington added nine boards.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.