KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nate Navigato and Jaelan Sanford scored 21 points apiece, Marreon Jackson added 15 with nine assists, and Toledo beat Western Michigan 85-77 on Saturday to end a two-game skid.

Luke Knapke scored 10 and grabbed nine rebounds for the Rockets (13-3, 1-2 Mid-American Conference), who made 14 of 27 3-pointers, led by Navigato’s five.

Western Michigan led 68-67 after nine lead changes on Kawanise Wilkins’ free throw with 4:33 left before Navigato’s 3 put the Rockets up for good, 70-68, sparking a 12-2 run. The Broncos closed to six on Jared Printy’s layup with 15 seconds left, but got no closer.

Willie Jackson’s layup put Toledo up 37-36 at halftime after six lead changes.

Michael Flowers scored 21 points with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Broncos (6-10, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Seth Dugan had 16 points with 12 rebounds, Printy added 14 points and Josh Davis 13.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.