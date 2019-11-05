Kent State then ran out the rest of the clock with a nine-play, 34-yard drive that included a 10-yard run by Seymour on a fourth-and-1.

Seymour’s first TD run gave the Rockets a 28-17 lead with 3:36 left in the second quarter. The Golden Flashes cut the deficit to 28-27 in the third, but Seymour’s second TD run extended the lead to 35-27 early in the fourth.

Crum passed for 257 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for Kent State.

