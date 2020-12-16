Ryan Rollins added 16 points for Toledo, Setric Millner Jr. added 15 points. JT Shumate had 12 points.
Kinsey had 20 points for the Thundering Herd (4-1), Mikel Beyers added 14 points. Jarrod West had 13 points.
Toledo swept Marshall in two meetings in the 2019-20 season.
