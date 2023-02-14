Toledo faces Miami (OH), aims for 10th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-17, 2-10 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -16; over/under is 155 BOTTOM LINE: Toledo comes into a matchup with Miami (OH) as winners of nine games in a row. The Rockets are 10-1 on their home court. Toledo has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The RedHawks are 2-10 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) allows 75.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is shooting 46.6% and averaging 18.9 points for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Mekhi Lairy is averaging 17.8 points and four assists for the RedHawks. Morgan Safford is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article