Toledo hosts Akron after Castaneda's 30-point game

Akron Zips (19-8, 11-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (21-6, 12-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -4.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Toledo Rockets after Xavier Castaneda scored 30 points in Akron’s 86-66 win against the Buffalo Bulls. The Rockets are 11-1 in home games. Toledo is second in college basketball averaging 84.7 points and is shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Zips have gone 11-3 against MAC opponents. Akron is seventh in the MAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Maddox Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Rayj Dennis is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Castaneda is averaging 21.8 points for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 16.9 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 10-0, averaging 85.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

