Colleges

Toledo hosts Valparaiso to start season

By
November 6, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. EST

Valparaiso Beacons at Toledo Rockets

Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -13.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets host the Valparaiso Beacons in the season opener.

Toledo finished 26-8 overall with a - record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets shot 47.9% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Valparaiso went 14-18 overall last season while going 3-8 on the road. The Beacons averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

