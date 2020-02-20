LEADING THE WAY: Western Michigan’s Michael Flowers has averaged 17.3 points while Brandon Johnson has put up 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds. For the Rockets, Marreon Jackson has averaged 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Luke Knapke has put up 15.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and two blocks.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: M. Jackson has had his hand in 43 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Toledo is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 12-9 when scoring at least 62.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rockets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has 28 assists on 70 field goals (40 percent) across its past three matchups while Toledo has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAC teams.

