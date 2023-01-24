Toledo spoils Bates' career night, beats Eastern Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio — JT Shumate and Dante Maddox Jr. combined to score 39 points and Toledo needed five starters scoring in double-digits to offset a 43-point effort from Emoni Bates and lift the Rockets to an 84-79 victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.
Eastern Michigan (4-16, 1-6 Mid-American Conference) held an 11-point lead with 6:51 left after Jalin Billingsley hit two free throws to make it 67-56, but Maddox hit two 3s and added three more from the line and Shumate hit a 3 and knocked down five straight free throws and the Rockets (14-6, 5-2) pulled out the win.
Shumate was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and went 9-for-9 from the line and scored 20 points to go with nine rebounds. Maddox hit 4 of 7 from distance and 7 of 10 from the line to post 19 points. RayJ Dennis added 17 points, Setric Millner Jr. had 16 and Ra’Heim Moss contributed 10.
