Toledo takes on Buffalo after Millner's 20-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (13-15, 7-8 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (22-6, 13-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -11.5; over/under is 164.5 BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Setric Millner Jr. scored 20 points in Toledo's 84-63 win over the Akron Zips. The Rockets have gone 12-1 at home. Toledo has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls have gone 7-8 against MAC opponents. Buffalo averages 15.2 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Armoni Foster with 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is averaging 19 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Curtis Jones is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 12 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 10-0, averaging 84.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

