Toledo visits Akron after Castaneda's 24-point game

Toledo Rockets (17-6, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-6, 9-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -2; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Toledo Rockets after Xavier Castaneda scored 24 points in Akron’s 67-55 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Zips have gone 12-0 in home games. Akron is fifth in the MAC in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Enrique Freeman paces the Zips with 11.0 boards.

The Rockets are 8-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Zips and Rockets face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 15.2 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Akron.

Rayj Dennis is averaging 19 points and 5.9 assists for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 17.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

