The Rockets have gone 4-1 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks third in the MAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.
The Falcons and Rockets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Trey Diggs is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.
JT Shumate averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 51.6% from beyond the arc. Rollins is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.
Rockets: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.