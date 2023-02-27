Toledo visits Central Michigan after Bass' 40-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toledo Rockets (23-6, 14-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (10-19, 5-11 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Toledo Rockets after Reggie Bass scored 40 points in Central Michigan’s 84-80 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Chippewas have gone 6-7 at home. Central Michigan has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets are 14-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor is averaging 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Chippewas. Bass is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Rayj Dennis is averaging 18.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Rockets: 10-0, averaging 85.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

