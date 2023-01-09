Toledo visits Kent State following Carry's 31-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toledo Rockets (10-5, 1-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (12-3, 2-0 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the Toledo Rockets after Sincere Carry scored 31 points in Kent State’s 69-66 win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Golden Flashes have gone 7-0 in home games. Kent State leads the MAC in team defense, giving up 61.9 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Rockets are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks seventh in the MAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Setric Millner Jr. averaging 5.2.

The Golden Flashes and Rockets square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miryne Thomas averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Carry is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Kent State.

JT Shumate is averaging 19.1 points for the Rockets. Rayj Dennis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

