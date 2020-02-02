After Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell opened the scoring in overtime, Chelsea Dungee and Ramirez hit jumpers and Tolefree had a pair of free throws for an 80-76 lead with 2:08 to play.

Blackwell cut it to one with 19.4 seconds to go but after A’tyanna Gaulden made 1 of two free throws at 17.4, the Tigers missed a contested inside shot, allowing Thomas to seal the game after grabbing her ninth rebound.

AD

AD

Arkansas (18-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) beat the Tigers 90-73 on Jan. 12 when Dungee scored 38 points. In the five games since she has scored 46 points on 14-of-61 shooting, including the 2 for 18 and six points on Sunday.

Amber Smith scored 22 points and was one of three to grab nine rebounds for the Tigers (5-17, 2-7), who had a 12-0 run in the first quarter for a lead that stood up until a Ramirez layup with 1:59 left in the fourth quarter. Blackwell and Hayley Frank added 14 apiece. Missouri had a 35-22 rebounding advantage but had 20 turnovers.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25