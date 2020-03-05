Fifth-seeded Arkansas (23-7) will face 15th-ranked and No. 4 seed Texas A&M on Friday. The Razorbacks lost the first meeting this season 84-77 on Jan. 2.
Dungee, who scored 31 in Arkansas’ tournament opener last year, finished with 23 points. Arkansas’ offense continued to dominate, averaging 84.4 points per game for the third-best mark in the nation behind Oregon and DePaul.
Unique Thompson had 12 points and 15 rebounds to secure the junior’s 22nd double-double of the season for Auburn (11-18). Kiyae’ White added 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
