After Jared Cooper scored from 3-yards out for Bucknell’s only points, Leatherbury pulled in passes from 2- and 45-yards out to make it 42-7 at the break.

D’Ago Hunter took the opening kick of the second half and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown and Aaron Speight scored from a yard out to complete the scoring.

Towson checked Bucknell on 18 yards of offense in the first quarter and the Bison trailed 28-0 before their offense ventured past midfield.

Flacco was 16 of 22 for 203 yards. Leatherbury’s five touchdown catches ties a single-game school record set by Andrae Brown in 2005.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

