Former Northern Illinois coach and Spartans point guard Mark Montgomery was hired as recruiting coordinator. Former Michigan State players Austin Thornton was hired to be the team’s video coordinator and Matt McQuaid to be its director of basketball operations.
Garrett Briningstoo was hired to be Izzo’s director of operations and chief of staff, replacing former Spartan David Thomas. Julian Stall has been added as the program’s director of creative video.
