Tominaga leads Nebraska against Rutgers after 22-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-14, 5-10 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -13; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Keisei Tominaga scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 73-63 overtime victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 13-2 at home. Rutgers ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 3.3.

The Cornhuskers are 5-10 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Derrick Walker averaging 5.2.

The Scarlet Knights and Cornhuskers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals. Omoruyi is shooting 50.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Sam Griesel is averaging 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and four assists for the Cornhuskers. Walker is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

