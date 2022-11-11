Tomley's 19 lead Idaho State past Westcliff 97-56

POCATELLO, Idaho — Miguel Tomley scored 19 points as Idaho State beat Westcliff 97-56 on Thursday.
The Warriors (0-1) were led by Micaiah Hankins, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Abdul Abdullah added eight points and seven rebounds for Westcliff. Ray Witt Jr. also had seven points.
NEXT UP
Idaho State’s next game is Monday against Utah on the road. Westcliff visits CSU Fullerton on Tuesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.