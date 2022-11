Tomley shot 7 for 15 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bengals (2-6). Brock Mackenzie scored 24 points while shooting 7 for 8 (7 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Brayden Parker shot 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points. The Bengals snapped a five-game slide.