Tomlin and Kansas State host No. 24 West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -1.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers after Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 26 points in Kansas State’s 73-65 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Kansas State is third in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 60.8 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 1-1 on the road. West Virginia is third in the Big 12 scoring 81.3 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

The Wildcats and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 13.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Erik Stevenson is averaging 14.5 points for the Mountaineers. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

