The Bengals (1-3, 1-3) led 20-14 on Tyler Vander Waal’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and retook the lead at 27-24 on Vander Waal’s 32-yard TD pass to Xavier Guillory with 3:42 left in the game.
UC Davis then drove 75 yards on 10 plays and Chris Venable intercepted Vander Wall’s pass on the last play of the game to secure the win.
Idaho State lost the last game it played on another last-minute touchdown, 46-42 to Eastern Washington on March 13.
