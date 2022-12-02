Tonje and Colorado State host Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (3-5) at Colorado State Rams (6-2)
The Bears have gone 0-3 away from home. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Rivera is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.4 points for Colorado State.
Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.0 points for Northern Colorado.
