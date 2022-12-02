Tonje and Colorado State host Northern Colorado

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Colorado Bears (3-5) at Colorado State Rams (6-2) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces the Northern Colorado Bears after John Tonje scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 87-71 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions. The Rams are 5-0 on their home court. Colorado State scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Bears have gone 0-3 away from home. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Rivera is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.4 points for Colorado State.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.0 points for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article