Tonje leads Colorado State against Northern Colorado after 23-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (3-5) at Colorado State Rams (6-2) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -15.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts the Northern Colorado Bears after John Tonje scored 23 points in Colorado State's 87-71 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Rams have gone 5-0 at home. Colorado State is sixth in the MWC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 49.3% from the field.

The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Northern Colorado averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Rivera is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.4 points for Colorado State.

Matt Johnson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for Northern Colorado.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

