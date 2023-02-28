Tonje leads Colorado State against San Jose State after 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado State Rams (13-16, 5-11 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (17-12, 8-8 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -2; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces the San Jose State Spartans after John Tonje scored 25 points in Colorado State’s 84-71 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Spartans are 11-3 on their home court. San Jose State is the MWC leader with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 7.3.

The Rams have gone 5-11 against MWC opponents. Colorado State has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is averaging 17.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Isaiah Stevens is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Rams. Tonje is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

