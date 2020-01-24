Toolson finished 10-of-15 shooting, making 6 of 8 3-point attempts.

Childs, who served a NCAA-mandated, nine-game suspension to start the season, was sidelined for four games with an injury to his right index finger before returning to shoot 11 of 20 in the win over Pacific.

Jahil Tripp scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers (15-7, 3-3).

Childs and Toolson had nine points each to send BYU to a 33-29 halftime lead.

