STANFORD, Calif. — Maya Dodson scored a career-high 16 points and blocked three shots to lift No. 6 Stanford over CSUN 69-43 on Saturday.

Alanna Smith added 14 points for the Cardinal (10-1), who won their fourth straight since losing at Gonzaga. Lacie Hull scored 10 points.

DeJonai Carrington had 12 rebounds, her third straight double-digit game after recording no more than nine in her first eight games.

Meghann Henderson scored seven points to lead the Matadors, who won two of their previous three games.

The game was over early as the Matadors (6-8) were 8.3 percent from the floor in the first quarter while Stanford went on an early 13-0 run.

No. 11 OREGON STATE 92, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 52

CORALLIS, Ore. — Mikayla Pivec had a perfect day shooting, scoring a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, and Oregon State knocked down 16 3-pointers to roll past Cal State Bakersfield.

Pivec was 9 of 9 from the field with three 3-pointers and made her only free throw. Katie McWilliams and Kat Tudor added 15 points apiece for the Beavers (10-2), who were 16 of 35 behind the arc and 16 of 16 from the foul line. Tudor had five 3-pointers, McWilliams and Pivec three apiece.

Alexxus Gilbert had 23 points and Malayasia McHenry 15 for the Roadrunners (4-8), who shot 28 percent and were outrebounded 55-24.

No. 13 TEXAS 104, NORTHWESTERN STATE 66

AUSTIN, Texas — Destiny Littleton scored 22 points, one of three Texas players to set career highs, and the Longhorns warmed up for conference play with its highest scoring game of the season, a win over Northwestern State.

Sug Sutton had 18 points and Olamide Aborowa 17, both career bests, for the Longhorns (10-2), who had five players score in double figures. Littleton went 11 for 11 from the foul line and had seven assists and six rebounds.

Texas closed the first half with a 13-0 run for a 52-29 lead and opened the second half with 11 straight points.

No. 18 KENTUCKY 71, SACRED HEART 43

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Maci Morris scored 17 points, freshman guard Rhyne Howard grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and Kentucky coasted in its final turneup before conference play, beating Sacred Heart.

Jaida Roper added 12 points and Taylor Murray 11 for the Wildcats (13-1), who used a 10-0 run to close the first half for a 33-20 lead. A 14-0 run early in the third quarter, when McKinney scored seven, pushed the lead to 25.

Erin Storck led the Pioneers (4-7) with 19 points.

No. 20 GONZAGA 78, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 53

LOS ANGELES — Zykera Rice scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and Gonzaga dominated the second half to defeat Loyola Marymount.

The Bulldogs (12-1) shot just 29 percent in the first half and trailed the Lions (7-6) 29-23. But the second half was a different story.

Gonzaga was 12 of 19 shooting in the third quarter for a 29-10 scoring advantage and went 10 of 16 in the fourth for a 26-14 advantage. On the other end, Loyola Marymount, which shot 41 percent in the first half, went 2 of 11 in the third quarter and 7 of 26 in the second half, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range after a 4 of 6 first half. The Zags had a 20-2 run in the final quarter.

All nine scholarship players scored for Gonzaga, which has won eight straight, and played at least 13 minutes.

Gabby Green scored 16 points and Cierra Belvin 14 for the Lions. Belvin had 11 at halftime and her 3-pointer closed the game. LMU had 25 turnovers the Zags turned into 24 points.

No. 22 MARQUETTE 85, PROVIDENCE 46

MILWAUKEE — Natisha Hiedeman scored 25 points, Erika Davenport had a career-high 20 rebounds in her double-double and Marquette cruised past Providence in the Big East opener.

Allazia Blockton was held to six points, a dozen below her career average, but that was enough to become the all-time leading scorer at Marquette with 1,989 points, surpassing Jerel McNeal with 1,985 for the men.

The Golden Eagles (10-3) took care of this one early, closing the first quarter with an 11-2 run to lead 16-6 and adding the first nine of the second quarter.

Jovana Nogic led Providence (8-5) with 12 points.

No. 23 TEXAS A&M 84, UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 61

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ciera Johnson scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and Texas A&M had its first undefeated December in 10 seasons, defeating UT Rio Grande Valley.

Kayla Wells scored 21 points to lead the Aggies (11-2), who have won seven straight, and Jada Walton added a career-high 14. N’dea Jones, who had a school-record streak of three games with 17-plus rebounds, only had seven but Texas A&M still owned the boards 48-17, including 16-4 on the offensive end.

Jameka Dowell led the Vaqueros (6-6) with 14 points.

The Aggies played without All-American Chennedy Carter for the second straight game with a nagging foot injury.

