STORRS, Conn. — Katie Lou Samuelson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 3 UConn routed Cincinnati 82-38 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten in league play since the formation of the American Athletic Conference.

Crystal Dangerfield added 11 points and 10 assists for the Huskies (13-1, 2-0 American). Freshman Christyn Williams scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half for UConn and Napheesa Collier added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Antoinette Miller scored 16 points for Cincinnati (9-6, 1-1), which lost for the first time in five games. Iimar’i Thomas, who had scored at least 20 points in each of her previous four games, was held to just nine.

No. 4 BAYLOR 65, KANSAS STATE 50

WACO, Texas — Kalani Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds, Lauren Cox added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Baylor beat Kansas State after momentarily falling behind in the third quarter.

The Lady Bears (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) won their third game in a seven-day span that started with a home win over then-No. 1 UConn last Thursday.

Kansas State (10-5, 1-2) took a 42-41 lead with 3 minutes to go in the third quarter on a short jumper from Kayla Goth. But Baylor finished the third quarter with a 9-0 run, going ahead to stay on a three-point play by Queen Egbo with 2:36 left.

No. 11 TEXAS 73, OKLAHOMA 63

AUSTIN, Texas — Destiny Littleton scored 15 points and Joyner Holmes had her first double-double of the season to help Texas beat Oklahoma for the Longhorns’ sixth win in a row.

Holmes, a preseason all-conference selection who missed the first eight games because of an ankle injury, finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Jatarie White added 13 points and nine boards for Texas (13-2, 3-0 Big 12).

Taylor Robertson’s layup with 7:46 remaining capped a 12-2 run that trimmed Oklahoma’s deficit to 61-59 but Sug Sutton answered with a 3-point play as Texas scored 12 of the final 16 points. The Sooners missed 10 of their last 12 shots.

Robertson finished with 13 points for the Sooners (5-9, 1-2).

No. 23 MICHIGAN SATE 86, No. 18 MINNESOTA 68

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Sidney Cooks scores a career-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Michigan State never trailed in its win over Minnesota.

Nia Clouden scored 15 points, Jenna Allen had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Shay Colley added 12 points for the Spartans (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten).

The Golden Gophers, who trailed by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, used a 9-0 run to pull within one early in the second but Michigan State scored 12 of the next 15 points and then closed the quarter on a 9-2 spurt — capped by Colley’s 3-point play — to take a 43-29 halftime lead. The Spartans led by at least 11 from there.

Kenisha Bell led Minnesota (12-3, 0-3) with 20 points and Destiny Pitts scored 15.

No. 20 IOWA STATE 92, TCU 54

AMES, Iowa — Bridget Carleton had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead Iowa State to a victory over TCU for its seventh straight win.

The Cyclones (13-2, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) improved to 11-0 at home while TCU (11-3, 1-2) has lost two straight following an eight-game win streak.

Ashley Joens added five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for Iowa State. Kristin Scott had 12 points, and Meredith Burkhall and Alexa Middleton chipped in with 10 points apiece.

Kianna Ray scored 10 points for TCU, which shot 32 percent from the field and missed 18 3-pointers and 12 free throws.

