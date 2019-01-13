SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marina Mabrey scored 18 points and No. 1 Notre Dame dominated from start to finish in a 78-48 victory over Wake Forest on Sunday.

Jessica Shepard had 16 points while Brianna Turner had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (16-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who got a rare off-day from leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale, who had 30 points Thursday in Notre Dame’s 82-68 win over No. 2 Louisville, saw her 37-game double-digit scoring streak end. She scored just four points on 1-of-11 shooting from the field.

But roommate Mabrey hit 7 of 11 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds and four assists. Shepard finished with six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Christina Morra scored 13 points and Ivana Raca had 12 for the Demon Deacons (9-7, 0-3).

No. 2 LOUISVILLE 61, GEORGIA TECH 44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asia Durr scored 21 points and Louisville bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season, topping Georgia Tech.

The Cardinals (15-1, 3-1 ACC) shot 38 percent from the field in Thursday’s 82-68 loss at top-ranked Notre Dame. But they put together a fast start against Georgia Tech and then used their defense to put away the Yellow Jackets (12-5, 2-2) after they made a charge in the third quarter.

Freshman Elizabeth Balogun led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points.

No. 3 UCONN 63, SOUTH FLORIDA 46

STORRS, Conn. — Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points to reach the 2,000-point milestone and UConn overcame a sluggish start to beat South Florida.

Megan Walker added 14 points and Napheesa Collier had 12 for the Huskies (14-1, 3-0 American), who have never suffered a conference loss in the AAC.

Samuelson is the 10th UConn player to reach 2,000 points.

Enna Pehadzic had 17 points and 12 rebounds for injury-plagued USF (10-7, 1-2), which led for much of the first half and trailed by just six points at the half.

No. 5 OREGON 72, UCLA 52

LOS ANGELES — Ruthy Hebard had 19 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Satou Sabally added 19 points and Oregon routed UCLA for its eighth straight victory.

Hebard’s double-double was her fourth in six career games against the Bruins (9-8, 2-3 Pac-12), who dropped their fifth in a row to the Ducks (15-1, 4-0).

Oregon never trailed and extended its lead to 28 points in a dominant fourth quarter. They opened the quarter on a 15-2 run, capped by Maite Cazorla’s consecutive 3-pointers that made it 72-44. The Bruins scored the game’s final eight points.

Michaela Onyenware led the Bruins with 13 points, under her leading average of 16.8.

No. 6 STANFORD 78, ARIZONA 48

TUCSON, Ariz. — Alanna Smith scored 20 points, DiJonai Carrington added 19 and Stanford rolled past Arizona to complete a two-game Pac-12 road sweep in the desert.

Smith made four of six 3-pointers and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Cardinal, who turned the game into a rout with a 27-0 run at the end of the first half and the start of the second.

Arizona’s Aari McDonald, who entered the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 26 points per game, scored 17 but was just 6 of 22 from the field and 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

Stanford (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12), meanwhile, shot 44 percent and was 13 of 31 on 3s.

Arizona (13-3, 3-2) had beaten ranked opponents — Arizona State and California — in its last two home games.

No. 8 N.C. STATE 66, VIRGINIA 38

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Erika Cassell had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina State remained the only unbeaten Division I women’s team with a victory over Virginia.

Kiara Leslie added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (17-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Kai Crutchfield and Elissa Cunane each scored 11.

North Carolina State started the second quarter with a 15-3 run to open a 31-13 lead. Cassell, who was averaging 5.9 points coming into the day, had nine points during the key sequence.

Jocelyn Willoughby led Virginia (7-10, 1-3) with 15 points.

No. 10 OREGON STATE 76, USC 52

LOS ANGELES — Mikayla Pivec scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half and Oregon State routed USC.

Maddie Washington added 19 points and Aleah Goodman had 17, matching a career-high with five 3-pointers, for the Beavers (13-2, 4-0 Pac 12). Oregon state led by five when it took command by closing the third quarter with a 19-2 run. The Beavers held the Trojans (10-6, 0-5) to just 17.6 percent shooting (3 of 17) in the period.

The Trojans were led Minyon Moore’s 21 points.

No. 12 SYRACUSE 90, NORTH CAROLINA 77

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Junior guard Tiana Mangakahia scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her first triple-double and Syracuse defeated North Carolina.

Mangakahia was 11-of-20 shooting, including 4 of 6 from the arc and made 8 of 9 free throws for the Orange (14-2, 3-0 ACC), who won their eighth straight and improved to 6-0 at home. The last triple-double by a Syracuse player was Cornelia Fondren’s on Dec. 20, 2015.

Paris Kea scored 22 points and Taylor Koenen had 21 points and 11 rebounds for UNC (9-8, 0-3).

GEORGIA 66, No. 13 TENNESSEE 62

ATHENS, Ga. — Caliya Robinson had 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two of her six blocks in a critical last-minute possession on Sunday and Georgia defeated Tennessee, giving the Lady Vols a three-game losing streak for the first time in 33 years.

Tennessee, which had never lost three-straight Southeastern Conference games, lost to Missouri, Kentucky and Georgia by a total of eight points. The first two games were at home, the first time they lost consecutive home games since December 1996.

Westbrook scored 23 points for Tennessee (12-4, 1-3).

In February of 1986, Tennessee lost at Mississippi and at home to Auburn and Louisiana Tech.

Gabby Connally added 13 points for the Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1).

No. 15 MARQUETTE 72, GEORGETOWN 62

WASHINGTON — Natisha Hiedeman scored 20 points with 10 rebounds, Erika Davenport also had a double-double and Marquette held off Georgetown.

Hiedeman had five points in an 8-0 run that gave the Golden Eagles (14-3, 4-0 Big East) a 68-60 lead with 35 seconds left. The Hoyas (8-9, 2-4) missed their last 10 shots, making just two free throws in the last five minutes.

Davenport had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Danielle King went 12 of 14 from the foul line for 16 points and Selena Lott had 12 points for Marquette.

Dorothy Adomako led the Hoyas with 21 points and Donna White added 14.

MISSISSIPPI 55, No. 16 KENTUCKY 49

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Crystal Allen scored 16 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter, La’Karis Salter had a double-double and Mississippi upset short-handed, cold-shooting Kentucky.

Salter had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Allen made six of her 10-for-10 performance at the foul line in the last 1:12 for the Rebels (7-11, 1-3 Southeastern Conference. It was the first road win over a ranked team since 2011.

Kentucky (15-3, 2-2), who was 11-0 at home, was without top scorer Maci Morris, a last-minute scratch due to illness.

Freshman Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 20 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double.

No. 21 SOUTH CAROLINA 76, LSU 53

BATON ROUGE, La. — Te’a Cooper scored 14 points, Alexis Jennings had 10 points and seven rebounds and South Carolina beat LSU for its eighth straight victory.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 10 points for South Carolina (12-4, 4-0 SEC), which has won nine consecutive games in the series.

South Carolina made 10 of its first 13 shots and had a 29-11 lead after the first quarter as LSU was just 4 of 17 from the field. The Gamecocks cooled off in the second quarter, making just 6 of 15 shots, but LSU couldn’t take advantage and trailed 45-23 at the break. South Carolina was ahead 61-38 after three quarters.

Khayla Pointer scored 15 points for LSU (11-5, 2-2), which entered ranked fifth in the nation by giving up just 51.4 points per game. Ayana Mitchell notched her eighth double-double this season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Tigers had won six of seven, including beating then-No. 21 Texas A&M.

CLEMSON 57, No. 22 FLORIDA STATE 45

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kobi Thornton scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and Clemson ended an 18-game losing streak against Florida State.

The Tigers (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won three straight, had not won in Tallahassee in 17 years. Aliyah Collier added 11 points.

Clemson did it with defense, holding the Seminoles (14-2, 2-1), who entered with a 10-game winning streak, to a season-low 26.6 percent shooting (17 of 64) and a season-high 23 turnovers. Florida State’s other loss was 58-45 against LSU when it shot 27.4 percent.

Kiah Gillespie had 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for the Seminoles.

No. 25 INDIANA 75, WISCONSIN 68

MADISON, Wis. — Jaelynn Penn scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half, Ali Patberg had 15 points, six rebounds and nine assists and Indiana beat Wisconsin.

Kym Royster added 15 points for Indiana (15-2, 4-1 Big Ten), which rebounded after a 55-50 loss to Ohio State on Thursday. Indiana has won four straight in the series and six of the last seven.

IU’s 37 points in the first quarter were the most for any quarter since coach Teri Moren took over in the 2014-15 season.

Marsha Howard had 19 points and 10 rebounds and freshman Imani Lewis added 10 points and seven boards for Wisconsin (10-7, 1-4).

