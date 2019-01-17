LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asia Durr scored 20 points in 23 minutes as No. 4 Louisville routed Virginia 91-43 on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (16-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot a season-best 57 percent from the field. They broke the game open with a 24-3 run to start the second quarter. Durr scored the final five points of the burst as her 3-pointer gave Louisville a 39-17 lead with 2:20 left in the half.

That dominance carried over to the second half where the Cardinals used a 19-2 third quarter run to ensure there would be no comeback by the Cavaliers (7-11, 1-4).

The Cavaliers were led by Dominique Toussaint’s nine points.

No. 7 MISSISSIPPI STATE 89, No. 15 SOUTH CAROLINA 74

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Teaira McCowan had one of the best nights of her career, finishing with 26 points and 24 rebounds to lead Mississippi State past South Carolina.

Mississippi State (17-1, 5-0) beat the Gamecocks for just the second time in 14 tries dating back to 2011. It was a tight game for most of the night, but the Bulldogs never trailed in the fourth quarter, largely thanks to McCowan’s dominant game in the post.

The 6-foot-7 All-American earned her 54th career double-double with one of her best performances. She had 12 offensive rebounds and shot 9 of 15 from the field. She matched South Carolina in rebounding all by herself, 24-24.

South Carolina (12-5, 4-1) was led by Te’a Cooper’s 27 points.

No. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 77, No. 9 MARYLAND 60

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jenna Allen scored 16 points and Nia Clouden added 15 to lift Michigan State to a victory over Maryland.

The Spartans (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) led almost throughout, racing out to a 20-4 advantage in the first quarter. Maryland (15-2, 4-2) closed to within three at halftime, but Michigan State took control again in the third in this matchup between the highest-ranked Big Ten teams in this week’s AP Top 25.

It was the second victory over a top-10 team for the Spartans this season. They beat No. 3 Oregon on Dec. 9.

Brianna Fraser led Maryland with 22 points.

No. 12 SYRACUSE 82, PITTSBURGH 50

PITTSBURGH — Digna Strautmane scored 22 points, nine in the pivotal third quarter, and Syracuse won its ninth straight, beating Pittsburgh.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 16 points and Tiana Mangakahia 14, also nine in the third quarter, as the Orange (15-2, 4-0 ACC) outscored the Panthers 28-8 to break the game open.

Mangakhia had five points in an 8-0 surge early in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 48-35 and then Strautmane had six in a 14-0 run. By the end of the quarter, when Syracuse was 7 of 15 from the field with 3 3-pointers and 11 of 12 from the line, a six-point lead became swelled to a 66-40 lead.

The Panthers (9-9, 0-4), who have lost four straight, made six field goals and shot 21 percent in the second half. Cassidy Walsh had three 3s and 13 points.

