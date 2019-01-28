AUSTIN, Texas — Tynice Martin scored a season-high 27 points — 16 in the opening quarter — to lead West Virginia to a 64-58 win over No. 12 Texas on Monday night.

The Frank Erwin Center was the lone Big 12 arena in which the Mountaineers (15-5, 6-3) had never beaten the home team prior to Monday.

The Longhorns took a brief 9-4 lead before Martin’s jumper triggered a 19-4 run that forced Texas to chase the Mountaineers the rest of the night. West Virginia led 23-13 after the first quarter making 10 of 16 shots from the field including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Jatarie White’s layup with 6:43 remaining brought Texas (17-4, 7-2) to within 51-49, but Naomi Davenport’s jump shot and two free throws extended the lead to six and the Longhorns never got closer than four the rest of the way. Davenport finished with 15 points and Kari Niblack scored 10.

Joyner Holmes led Texas with 16 points, White scored 15 and Sug Sutton 13.

No. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA 80, VANDERBILT 69

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Te’a Cooper scored 18 points and Tyasha Harris had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help South Carolina beat Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks have won 10 in a row, and 11 of 13 under coach Dawn Staley, against Vanderbilt.

Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan made back-to-back baskets off Vanderbilt turnovers to open the third quarter and spark a 13-4 run that gave South Carolina the lead for good at 51-44. The Commodores committed seven of their 19 turnovers and made just 4 of 13 from the field as the Gamecocks outscored Vandy 23-10 in the period to take an 11-point lead into the fourth.

Herbert Harrigan had 15 points, three blocks and three steals while Alexis Jennings also scored 15 on 7-of-8 shooting for South Carolina (14-5, 6-1 SEC). The Gamecocks shot 67 percent (10 of 15) in the third quarter and made 34 of 68 overall.

LeaLea Carter led Vanderbilt (6-14, 1-6) with 20 points and Mariella Fasoula scored 16. Cierra Walker added 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range.

