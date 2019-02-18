CORVALLIS, Ore. — Aleah Goodman had 22 points and No. 12 Oregon State snapped No. 2 Oregon’s 17-game winning streak with a 67-62 victory on Monday night.

It was just the second loss of the season for the Ducks, who defeated the Beavers 77-68 on Friday in the first game of the rivalry series. Oregon (24-2, 13-1 Pac-12) was hampered by the loss of starter Ruthy Hebard in the first half with what appeared to be a right knee injury.

Destiny Slocum finished with 20 points and the Beavers (21-5, 11-3) preserved their nine-game winning streak over the Ducks at Gill Coliseum. Oregon hasn’t won in Corvallis since 2010.

The Ducks moved up a spot to No. 2 in the AP rankings earlier in the day. It was the Ducks’ highest poll position in school history. The Beavers dropped from No. 9 following the loss in Eugene on Friday, the opening game of the Civil War rivalry series between the two teams.

Both teams wore pink on the annual Play4Kay day for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, named after legendary North Carolina State basketball coach Kay Yow, who died of breast cancer in 2009.

No. 5 NOTRE DAME 95, No. 9 N.C. STATE 72

RALEIGH, N.C. — Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and Notre Dame took over with 12 unanswered points in a dominating third quarter to beat North Carolina State.

Marina Mabrey added 21 points for the Fighting Irish (24-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led 41-36 at halftime. But it wasn’t long before Notre Dame’s offense got rolling at a fast-paced clip, frequently getting loose in transition to build a lead that steadily grew into a lopsided margin.

Notre Dame scored 34 points in that third quarter and made 14 of 21 shots. That included 15 fast-break points, the last coming when Mabrey found Jackie Young for a transition layup

to beat the horn and give Notre Dame a 75-59 lead entering the final quarter.

Freshman Elissa Cunane scored a season-high 28 points for the Wolfpack (22-3, 9-3), who shot just 39 percent after halftime.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.