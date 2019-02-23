EUGENE, Ore. — Kennedy Burke had a career-high 29 points and UCLA came back from a 22-point deficit to knock off No. 2 Oregon 74-69 on Friday night.

Burke was 12 of 17 from the field and had seven rebounds for the Bruins (17-10, 10-5 Pac-12), who won for the eighth time in the last nine games. Japreece Dean added 14 points and Michael Onyenwere had 12.

UCLA outscored the Ducks 36-14 over a large portion of the second half to lead 68-60. Oregon pulled to within 70-69 on Sabrina Ionescu’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds left, but the Bruins scored the last four points at the foul line.

Erin Boley led the Ducks (24-3, 13-2) with 20 points, Ionescu had 18 and Maite Cazorla 13. Oregon was playing without junior forward Ruthy Hebard, who injured her right knee in Monday night’s 67-62 loss at No. 12 Oregon State.

It was the first back-to-back losses for the Ducks since they dropped three in a row to end the 2016-17 season, a span of 71 games.

No. 10 STANFORD 56, ARIZONA 54

STANFORD, Calif. — Alanna Smith hit a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left and Stanford scored the final nine points of the game to beat Arizona.

Stanford trailed 54-47 before Lacie Hull hit a 3-pointer to start the game-ending run with 4:10 left, ending a nearly five minute scoreless streak for the Cardinal (22-4, 11-3 Pac 12). Smith then hit consecutive 3-pointers to Stanford the lead.

Aari McDonald, who scored 20 points for the Wildcats, missed two free throws with 17 seconds left, but Arizona had a chance when Destiny Graham stole the Cardinal inbound pass after Stanford called timeout. McDonald’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer went in and out preserving the Cardinal’s win.

Smith scored 21 points and had nine rebounds for Stanford. Hull added 15 points.

McDonald added a team high seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (17-9, 7-9), who have not won at Stanford since 2001.

BUTLER 61, No. 11 MARQUETTE 57

MILWAUKEE — Tori Schickel scored six of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as Butler rallied past Marquette.

Schickel’s layup with 36 seconds to go gave the Bulldogs (20-6, 10-5 Big East Conference) a 59-57 lead and Whitney Jennings made 2 of 4 free throws to cap the scoring. The Golden Eagles (22-5, 13-2) lost for the second time in their last three games.

Butler trailed by eight early in the fourth quarter before scoring 11 straight points for a 54-51 lead with 4:06 to go. Marquette scored four straight points to retake the lead, but Michelle Weaver’s 3-pointer put the Golden Eagles ahead 57-55 and they never trailed again.

Allazia Blockton scored 14 points, Lauren Van Kleunen had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Danielle King scored 10 for Marquette.

No. 12 OREGON STATE 68, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 61

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Mikayla Pivec had 18 points and eight rebounds and Oregon State used a late run to beat Southern California.

Pivec’s jumper with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter sparked a 16-2 run that turned a seven-point deficit into a seven-point lead with 22 seconds to go. Aleah Goodman and Destiny Slocum highlighted the run with back-to-back 3-pointers — Goodman giving the Beavers (22-5, 12-3 Pac-12) the lead for good at 61-59 and Slocum pushing the lead to five with 32 seconds left.

Slocum scored 16 points, Joanna Grymek had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Goodman added 11 points for Oregon State.

Aliyah Mazyck scored 25 points with five 3-pointers for USC (15-11, 5-10).

CALIFORNIA 69, No. 17 ARIZONA STATE 60

BERKELEY, Calif. — Kristine Anigwe and Recee’ Caldwell scored 20 points each, Asha Thomas added 18 and California ended a five-game losing streak by snapping Arizona State’s five-game winning streak.

Thomas made three 3-pointers in the third period when the Golden Bears (15-11, 6-9 Pac-12) outscored the Sun Devils 22-9 and took the lead for good, going into the fourth quarter ahead 47-41. ASU got as close as three with 4:12 to go in the game before Caldwell started a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer.

Cal’s only other lead came early in the first period with ASU going ahead by 12 with 3:19 remaining in the second quarter and leading 32-25 at halftime.

Anigwe grabbed 15 rebounds giving her a double-double in all 26 of Cal’s games this season.

Reili Richardson scored 12 points and Courtney Ekmark 10 for ASU (18-7, 9-5).

No. 24 DRAKE 66, EVANSVILLE 39

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sara Rhine scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and No. 24 Drake used a big third quarter to pull away from Evansville.

The Bulldogs (20-5, 12-1 Missouri Valley Conference) outscored the Purple Aces 25-3 in the third quarter with 10-of-17 shooting while Evansville (3-22, 1-13) was going 1 of 8 with seven turnovers, five coming off steals. Evansville finished with only 13 points in the second half.

Brenni Rose added 13 points and Sammie Bachrodt 11, with both making three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs, who won their sixth straight game and reached 20 victories for the fifth straight season.

Brooke Bishop scored 10 points and was the only Evansville player in double figures.

