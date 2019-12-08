Georgia slipped a spot to No. 5 after losing the Southeastern Conference title game to LSU and Florida was No. 6. Oregon jumped six spots to No. 7 after winning the Pac-12 championship.

No. 8 Baylor held its spot after losing to Oklahoma in overtime. Alabama and Auburn were tied for ninth.

Wisconsin dropped a spot to No. 11 after losing to Ohio State in the Big Tech championship and Utah fell seven spots to No. 12 after being upset by Oregon.

The only team of fall out of the rankings was Virginia, which was blown out by Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Oklahoma State moved back into the rankings at No. 25.

