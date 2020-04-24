Brown is just the latest standout recruit for Texas coach Shaka Smart, who has coached first-round NBA draft picks Jarrett Allen, Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes. Each of those players was at Texas for just one season and the program has yet to translate that recruiting prowess into NCAA Tournament success.
Smart’s Texas teams have made the tournament just twice in his five seasons, although the tournament was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Texas finished 19-11.
Brown averaged 26 points and 13.2 rebounds last season while leading Vandegrift High School to a 33-3 record. He was the Gatorade Texas player of the year.
