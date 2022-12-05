Top-ranked Houston earns No. 1 spot in NET rankings

INDIANAPOLIS — Houston is No. 1 in the NCAA's initial NET rankings, mirroring the AP Top 25.
Connecticut, No. 5 in the AP poll, was second in the NET rankings, followed by Purdue, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Sam Houston of the Western Athletic Conference was No. 7 behind Maryland.
Texas, second in the AP Top 25, was 12th in the NET rankings and No. 3 Virginia was ninth in the NCAA rankings.
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25