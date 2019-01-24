Notre Dame forward Jessica Shepard (32) competes for the ball with Tennessee forward Cheridene Green (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Notre Dame won 77-62. (Wade Payne/Associated Press)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jackie Young had a triple-double and Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points as No. 1 Notre Dame rallied in the second half to beat Tennessee 77-62 on Thursday night and continue the Lady Vols’ longest losing streak in nearly half a century.

Young had 16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and only two turnovers for the seventh triple-double in Notre Dame history. The school’s last player to post a triple-double was Lindsay Allen against Chattanooga on Dec. 27, 2016.

Ogunbowale scored 24 of her 28 points in the second half to help Notre Dame (18-1) earn its 12th consecutive victory.

Tennessee (12-7) lost for the sixth consecutive time. The Lady Vols also lost six straight in 1970.

Tennessee’s Zaay Green scored a career-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Evina Westbrook scored 16.

NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 68, NO. 22 FLORIDA STATE 49

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Asia Durr bounced back from her worst game of the season with 29 points, and Louisville jumped out to an early lead in a win Florida State.

Durr shot 10 of 16 from the floor with seven rebounds to lead the Cardinals (18-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to their fourth straight victory.

Kiah Gillespie had 13 points and six rebounds for Florida State (16-3, 4-2). Nicki Ekhomu added 11 points.

NO. 7 MISSISSIPPI STATE 90, FLORIDA 42

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Anriel Howard scored 21 points and led four scorers in double figures as Mississippi State won its eighth straight game.

Bre’amber Scott added 15 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (18-1, 6-0 SEC). Jordan Danberry had 12 points and four assists, while freshman guard Xaria Wiggins added 11 points.

Funda Nakkasoglu led the Gators (5-14, 1-5 SEC) with 14 points. Florida turned the ball over 27 times and was dealt its most lopsided loss of the season.

NO. 8 N.C. STATE 54, CLEMSON 51

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kiara Leslie scored 13 points, Elissa Cunane added 11 and Erika Cassell 10 as N.C. State remained undefeated.

Leslie scored seven points in the third quarter as N.C. State (19-0, 6-0 ACC) turned a one-point deficit into a 48-39 lead heading into the final period. DD Rogers had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolfpack, who overcame 21 turnovers to remain the only undefeated team in the nation.

Simone Westbrook scored 18 points, and Aliyah Collir had 13 points and 13 rebounds, but was held scoreless over the final 4 minutes, 23 seconds, as Clemson (14-6, 5-2), had its five-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 15 KENTUCKY 52, NO. 25 MISSOURI 41

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Taylor Murray had 13 of her 21 points in the third quarter and Kentucky turned back Missouri.

Tatyana Wyatt added 11 points for the Wildcats (17-3, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), who trailed 21-18 after an ice-cold first half.

Murray scored the first three baskets of the second half to put Kentucky on top for good.

Sophie Cunningham led Missouri (15-6, 4-3), which lost its second straight, with 17 points.

NO. 23 MICHIGAN STATE 77, ILLINOIS 60

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nia Clouden matched her career high with 11 assists and three players scored 14 points as Michigan State cruised past Illinois.

Shay Colley, Taryn McCutcheon and Jenna Allen each had 14 points for the Spartans (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten), who improved to 11-0 at home.

Brandi Beasley scored 15 points for the Illini (9-10, 1-7), who have lost five straight overall and seven-straight to MSU, pushing her past 1,000 for her career. With 1,011 points she is the 30th Illini to reach that plateau. Leading scorer Alex Wittinger was held to seven points, almost nine points below her average.

