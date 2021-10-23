The Bearkats (6-0, 4-0) broke the game open with touchdowns on three straight drives with Schmid’s scoring passes to Ife Adeyi and Jequez Ezzard and Jefferson’s second touchdown, a 4-yarder.
Schmid was 17-of-30 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Jefferson had 110 yards rushing on 14 carries and Adeyi and Ezzard combined for 172 yards receiving.
Cooper was 15-of-33 passing for 169 yards and an interception for the Gamecocks, ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll.
